During April 26 in Donbas repulsed 9 enemy attacks, destroyed 9 tanks, 11 artillery systems, 14 units of armored vehicles - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in JFO Staff press servcie.

The message notes: "During the current day, April 26, the servicemen of the United Forces group successfully repelled 9 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 tanks, 11 artillery systems, 4 units of special equipment, 14 armored vehicles, 3 armored combat vehicles, 3 units of special engineering vehicles, 16 vehicles, 4 fuel tankers and one anti-aircraft system.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 3 Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".

Read more: On April 24, 7 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 13 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff