During April 26 in Donbas repulsed 9 enemy attacks, destroyed 9 tanks, 11 artillery systems, 14 units of armored vehicles - JFO Staff
In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders repel enemy attacks.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in JFO Staff press servcie.
The message notes: "During the current day, April 26, the servicemen of the United Forces group successfully repelled 9 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.
In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 tanks, 11 artillery systems, 4 units of special equipment, 14 armored vehicles, 3 armored combat vehicles, 3 units of special engineering vehicles, 16 vehicles, 4 fuel tankers and one anti-aircraft system.
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 3 Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles.
Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password