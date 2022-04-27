ENG
Ukrainian military struck at positions of Russian occupiers on Zmiinyi Island

Last night, Ukrainian defenders in the area of ​​Operational Command "South" struck at Russian positions on Zmiinyi Island.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the message of the Operational Command "South", published on Facebook

"In the Black Sea Operational Zone, we have defeated enemy positions on Zmiinyi Island. Hitting the control point, destroying the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system has been recorded, and the losses of the racists are being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: "Russian warship, go f*uck yourself" slogan author, returned home from captivity

