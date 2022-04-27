Five Russian occupants captured by AFU in Kharkiv region - Synehubiv. PHOTO

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region captured five occupants.

This was stated by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The detained invaders are disoriented and demoralized. They are now giving testimony about the crimes of their commanders.

The occupants complain of exhaustion due to heavy losses, long participation in combat operations, poor supplies and commanders' indifference to their lives," the report says.

