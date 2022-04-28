Canadian Parliament has recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

In Canada, the parliament recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide. The decision was made unanimously.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The vote was initiated after MP Heather McPherson filed a motion for the House of Representatives to recognize that "the Russian Federation is committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people."

Members of the Canadian Parliament also said that "sufficient evidence of systematic and massive war crimes against humanity" is being committed in Ukraine by the Russian Armed Forces under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and other members of the State Duma.

Read more: Putin is carrying out special operation of genocide in Ukraine, - Moravetsky

According to the petition of the House of Commons of Canada, Russia's war crimes include:

mass atrocities,

systematic cases of premeditated killings of Ukrainian civilians,

desecration of corpses,

forcible transfer of Ukrainian children,

torture,

physical harm,

mental harm,

rape.

It will be recalled that in April, US President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a dictator who staged genocide in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the words of his American counterpart the truth that can resist evil.