Weapons, 30 trucks and 10 SUVs: a Spanish ship with 200 tons of military aid to Ukraine entered Poland

The Ysabel cargo ship of the Spanish Navy, carrying 200 tons of military aid for Ukraine, arrived at the Polish military port in Gdynia (Baltic Sea coast) on Thursday.

This was reported by the Polish newspaper Dziennik.pl, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the information about the arrival of the Spanish warship to the seaport in Gdynia at about 9 am (Kyiv time) was confirmed by the spokeswoman of the 3rd flotilla of the Polish Navy Anna Sech.

The cargo ship Ysabel of the Spanish Navy left Rota Naval Base for Ukraine on April 22. This is the largest military cargo that Madrid has provided to Kyiv to date. In addition to armaments, this consignment of military aid includes 30 trucks and 10 light SUVs.