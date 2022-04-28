ENG
Prisoners exchange: 45 Ukraine citizens released

Today, 45 Ukrainian citizens have been released from Russian captivity.

This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Another exchange of prisoners took place. Today 45 of our people were released from Russian captivity.

13 officers and 20 soldiers (5 of whom were wounded). We are also returning 12 of our civilians home," the statement said.

