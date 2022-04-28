U.S. will provide Ukraine with $33 billion aid package, - Zelensky

The United States has prepared a new $33 billion support package for Ukraine.

This was stated in video message by the President Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"There is serious news for our state, our defense. The U.S. has prepared a new support package for Ukraine. For $33 billion. In particular, more than $20 billion can go to defense. More than 8 billion more is planned for economic support. Another $3 billion will go to humanitarian aid," he said.

Zelensky thanked the American people and President Biden for their help.

"I hope Congress will quickly support this request to help our nation," the President added.

Read more: The U.S. House of Representatives supported opening of lend-lease to Ukraine by 220 votes