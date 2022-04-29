Russians are trying to disrupt reinforcement capabilities of AFU, - CNN

The United States believes that Russia is trying to force the army to "replenish its own reserves and strengthen its forces".

This was reported in CNN by a senior Pentagon official, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The United States believes that Russia is trying to disrupt the Ukrainian military's ability to resupply and consolidate its forces," the publication quoted the official as saying.

In particular, Russian attacks on power supply facilities on the railroad infrastructure could interfere with Ukrainian train movements. At the same time, the strikes on Odessa look like attempts to prevent Ukrainian forces in the region from moving out to reinforce defenders in the Donbass.

According to a Pentagon official, Russia has launched 1,950 missiles at Ukraine since the start of the conflict. At the same time, Russian forces are experiencing problems with replenishing high-precision ammunition.

The U.S. has already trained two groups with a total of about 100 Ukrainian instructors in the use of U.S. artillery systems. About 15 representatives of the AFU have been trained in the use of U.S. radar systems. And this process will continue.