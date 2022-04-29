U.S. sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons - Reuters

The United States does not believe in the threat of Russia using nuclear weapons.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Reuters, this was reported by an official of the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities as much as possible on a daily basis, and we do not believe there is a threat of nuclear weapons or a threat to NATO territory," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said the West should not underestimate the heightened risks of a nuclear conflict around Ukraine

Russia said this month that it plans to deploy its newly tested "Sarmat" intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of launching nuclear strikes against the United States by the fall.

