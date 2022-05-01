Zelenskyi thanked International Red Cross for evacuating people from Mariupol
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi thanked the organization of the International Committee of the Red Cross for organizing the evacuation of people from Mariupol.
According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyi wrote about this on Twitter.
"I am also grateful to the ICRC for its role in the negotiations and the work of its teams in Mariupol," Zelenskyi said.
