Powder factory in Perm was on fire. ВIДЕО

The plant manufactures charges for "Hrad" and "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers, and air defence systems. The blast killed two people.

Censor.NET reports about it with reference to the Russian media.

The explosion and fire occurred on May 1, but it became known only today.

As a result of the emergency, two employees of the plant died, and another is in hospital.

