Over 5.5 million people left Ukraine since February 24, - UN

More than 5.5 million people have left Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This follows from the data on the UN refugee agency, informs Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Most of the refugees left for Poland - more than three million people. More than 825,000 went to Romania, 530,000 to Hungary, 447,000 to Moldova, and 379,000 to Slovakia. According to the UN, 681 thousand people from Ukraine came to Russia, 25 thousand - to Belarus.

The agency draws attention to the free movement of people within the Schengen area, so the data show only the number of people who crossed the border with Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. These countries border Ukraine. A large number of people then moved to other countries, the report said.

Read more: Regions of Russian Federation are obliged to involve 200 "volunteers" in military service under contract weekly, - intelligence