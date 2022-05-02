A powerful explosion was heard in Odessa. Details are being installed.

This was reported by Suspilne.Odesa, informs Censor.NET.

"There was a powerful explosion in Odessa," the statement said.

Shortly before that, an air alarm was sounded in the city

Read more: Policemen carry out large-scale testing in Odesa: Russian special services planned destabilization in region, weapons and banned symbols were found. VIDEO