Powerful explosion was heard in Odessa

A powerful explosion was heard in Odessa. Details are being installed.

This was reported by Suspilne.Odesa, informs Censor.NET.

"There was a powerful explosion in Odessa," the statement said.

Shortly before that, an air alarm was sounded in the city

Odesa
