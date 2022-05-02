Powerful explosion was heard in Odessa
A powerful explosion was heard in Odessa. Details are being installed.
This was reported by Suspilne.Odesa, informs Censor.NET.
"There was a powerful explosion in Odessa," the statement said.
Shortly before that, an air alarm was sounded in the city
