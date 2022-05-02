As result of missile attack on Odessa killed and wounded - RMA

Russian occupants launched a missile attack on Odessa, killing and injuring people.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on one of Odessa's infrastructure facilities. Unfortunately, there have been casualties and injuries.

We will not leave it like that. Every time these bastards act as ordinary terrorists, and we have one conversation with terrorists. We will destroy them until not a single living occupant remains on Ukrainian soil!" - the message reads.

