On May 9, Putin can officially declare war on Ukraine, - CNN

Russian President Vladimir Putin may declare war on Ukraine on May 9 instead of the so-called "special military operation."

This was reported by CNN with reference to US and Western officials, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to the edition, on May 9 (known as Victory Day), Putin, using the propaganda value of this day, will want to announce either a military achievement in Ukraine, or an intensification of the escalation of hostilities, or both.

Officials are considering a scenario in which Putin officially declares war on Ukraine on May 9.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace suggested that Putin could declare war on May 1.

According to other assumptions, on May 9, Russia could use full control of Mariupol and intensify the offensive against Odesa to declare annexation of the so-called "DNR" and "LNR".

US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said Monday that the United States has "authentic" intelligence reports that Russia will try to annex Luhansk and Donetsk "sometime in mid-May."

There are also signs that Russia may plan to declare a "people's republic" in Kherson.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that there is "good reason to believe that the Russians will do everything possible to use" May 9 for propaganda purposes.

"We have seen the Russians really redouble their propaganda efforts, probably almost certainly, to distract themselves from their tactical and strategic failures on the battlefield in Ukraine," Price said at a briefing at the State Department.

Price added that there was an "assumption that Russia could officially declare war" on May 9, and said: "It would be a great irony if Moscow used the Victory Day opportunity to declare war.

This would allow Russia to increase the number of conscripts, which it cannot do now.

In this way, they (russians - ed.) would show the world that their military efforts are failing, that they are entangled in their military campaign and military goals. "