Column of evacuees from Azovstal is already in Zaporizhia. VIDEO

Accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, the first civilians were removed from Azovstal.

Now they will pass the examination of documents, if necessary, medical or psychological assistance and will be able to go abroad or other regions of Ukraine.

