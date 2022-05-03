Occupant cruise missile shot down on its way to Kyiv - Gerashchenko
A Russian occupant cruise missile was shot down on the approach to Kyiv.
This was stated in Telegram, adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Another cruise missile was just shot down by our air defense system as it approached Kyiv near the Odessa highway.
Ukrainian Air Defense is the best in the world!" - the message states.
