In Zakarpattia, occupant missile hit infrastructure facility, - RMA

ракета,франція,ядерна

In the mountainous region of Zakarpattia, a rocket of the occupants struck an infrastructural object.

This was stated in Telegram by Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"A missile arrived at an infrastructure facility in the mountainous region of Zakarpattia. Services are working at the site, we are clarifying information about the damage and possible victims," the report says.

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Zakarpatska region (206)
