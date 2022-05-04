ENG
Diary of 8-year-old boy from Mariupol: "25 - my grandfather died. 26 - I have wound on my back, my sister's head was cut, mother had meat torn off her arm and hole in her leg". DOCUMENT&PHOTO

The diary of a boy from Mariupol, which he kept during the Russian occupation, was published online.

The diary was published by Mariupol resident Yevhen Sosnovsky, Censor.NET reports.

In the diary, an 8-year-old boy from Mariupol tells and draws what he sees and what is happening to his family in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

Diary of 8-year-old boy from Mariupol: 25 - my grandfather died. 26 - I have wound on my back, my sisters head was cut, mother had meat torn off her arm and hole in her leg 01
Diary of 8-year-old boy from Mariupol: 25 - my grandfather died. 26 - I have wound on my back, my sisters head was cut, mother had meat torn off her arm and hole in her leg 02
Diary of 8-year-old boy from Mariupol: 25 - my grandfather died. 26 - I have wound on my back, my sisters head was cut, mother had meat torn off her arm and hole in her leg 03
Diary of 8-year-old boy from Mariupol: 25 - my grandfather died. 26 - I have wound on my back, my sisters head was cut, mother had meat torn off her arm and hole in her leg 04

