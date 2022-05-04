Evacuation buses have already left Mariupol, - Kyrylenko

On Wednesday, May 4, a new phase of evacuation of civilians from Mariupol began with the support of the United Nations and the Red Cross.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The buses have already left Mariupol," Kyrylenko said.

Three stops are planned on the route in the Zaporizhia region for boarding passengers: at 10:00 - in Berdyansk on Lunacharsky ring, at 15:00 - in Tokmak, at 16:00 - in Vasylivka.

In Tokmak it will be possible to join the column on your own transport.

