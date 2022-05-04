We will not go to frozen conflict. There will no longer be such swamp as Minsk Agreements, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine will not sign a new version of the Minsk agreements and will not agree to freeze the military conflict.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech at the Wall Street Journal CEO of the Council Summit, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Speaking about a possible ceasefire, he said it "doesn't mean that Russian troops will stand where they are now. This is a frozen conflict. We will not go to a frozen conflict."

Zelenskyi claims that the Minsk agreements led to the frozen conflict. "I am against it, there will definitely be no such document. We didn't leave Minsk, Russia left it on February 24. They came out, and Ukraine will not go to such a swamp for sure. "

He also said that "appropriate steps must first be taken to stop the war, and then diplomacy will take effect." It is desirable to make the first stage, and we did it - to stop Russia in its progress. The second stage is to make Russia withdraw from our territory as much as possible. Now we are in the second stage. The third stage is to restore the maximum territorial integrity, "he said.

In his opinion, "where it is possible to restore territorial integrity, find some compromises through dialogue in words, not a dialogue of weapons, Ukraine will do it, but showing its position as an equal partner in any dialogue."

Zelenskyi noted that "our groups communicate at the level of negotiators," but "I don't really believe in such agreements." "It is important to say, but so far the Russian president himself will not officially say, I do not see the weight in such agreements," - said Zelenskyi.