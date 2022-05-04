103 civilians are being held captive by occupiers in Zaporizhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 103 civilians are being held captive by Russian invaders.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"A total of 238 cases of abduction of civilians have been recorded. Today 103 people are still being held hostage," the regional military administration said.

According to them, 135 people have already been freed.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers captured 7 Russian occupiers from Wagner in Luhansk region, - Butusov