Steinmeier wants to talk to Zelensky

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has stated his readiness to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said this during a visit to Romania, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We Germans support Ukraine with all our hearts. And, of course, also by discussing with my Ukrainian colleague, if possible," Steinmeier said in Bucharest.

At the same time, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok confirmed her desire to visit Ukraine, but she did not name a date, citing security measures. "Such trips are being carefully prepared," Welt was quoted as saying.

Burbock said that together with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, "she has already made it clear that it is important for us to visit the place, but we had to reorganize what was planned from the beginning."

As previously reported, Burbock and Scholz said they could not go to Ukraine until the German president pays a visit.

In mid-April, Steinmeier intended to visit Kyiv with the presidents of the Baltic states and Poland, but said he had received a signal that such a visit was undesirable on the part of official Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that neither he nor his Office had received an official request for a visit by the Federal President of Germany to Ukraine.