Rashists shelled Kyiv district of Kharkiv, fires occurred - Synehubiv

Russian occupants shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, resulting in several fires.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy continues shelling Kharkiv. Today the Kyiv district came under attack. Because of the Russian shelling, several fires occurred there. Houses, household outbuildings and private cars caught fire. All fires were immediately extinguished by firefighters", - is stated in the message.

At the same time, according to Synehubiv, fierce fighting continues in the Kharkiv region.

"The enemy is trying to go on the offensive and is firing artillery at the positions of our defenders. Civilians are also under fire. Where the situation permits, the regional authorities are conducting organized evacuation," the head of the RMA noted.

