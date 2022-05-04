Russians shelled Mariinka with phosphorus ammunition - RMA

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported intense fighting along the entire front line. In particular, he noted that Russian troops used phosphorus munitions in Mariinka and its region.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine , this was stated by the Head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko on the air of the National TV Marathon.

"Shelling is taking place all along the front line. Now there are reports that phosphorus ammunition is being used on Marinka and the Marinka district," Kyrylenko said.

