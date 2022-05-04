For Germany, the problem is that Steinmeier was asked not to come to Kyiv - Scholz

The FRG considers the unwillingness to host Federal President Franco-Walter Steinmeier in Kyiv as an obstacle to visits of the state's top leadership to Ukraine.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is a problem for the German government, as well as for the German people, that the Federal President has been asked not to come ... It is the job of the government to represent our country. Mr. Steinmeier is the highest representative of our country, elected overwhelmingly," he explained.

The Chancellor noted that we need to think about how other officials can now deal with visits to Ukraine.

According to Scholz, Ukraine should also participate in resolving this issue.

Scholz recalled that he had already been to Kyiv and also met with President Zelensky in Brussels. He noted that he very often communicates with the Ukrainian leader by phone. "In this respect, we are in close contact," assured the German Chancellor.

Read more: More than half of Germans are dissatisfied with Scholz's approach to Russian-Ukrainian war