Two enemy missiles shot down near Cherkasy, - RMA

The night before, Ukrainian air defense shot down two missiles near Cherkasy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.

"At the moment, the region is functioning stably. The night passed peacefully despite the air alarm. Unlike the evening before. Our air defense shot down two missiles near Cherkasy. There are no victims - and this is the most important thing, "the statement said.

