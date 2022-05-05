Zelenska - West: Baby food will not be needed if children die. We need heavy weapons

First Lady Olena Zelenska called on the allies "not to stop and accelerate" the pace of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with heavy weapons.

The address of the wife of President Vladimir Zelensky to Western countries was published by ITV, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

She thanked her partners for their humanitarian aid and for sheltering the millions of IDPs who had fled Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We are very grateful. But we must understand that baby food will not be needed if the children die. Diapers are good if mothers can change them not in the basement. We need weapons. Yes, mothers, children, and the elderly in Ukraine need weapons that their defenders will take to drive the enemy away from the borders of Europe," Zelenska stressed.

She added that Ukraine needs Western weapons so that Ukrainian refugees can return home and rebuild the country's economy.

"Therefore, we urge you not to stop, to speed up the provision of heavy weapons," she added.

The First Lady emphasized the "strong position of the British Government" on this issue: "From Boris Johnson, we get an absolute understanding not only in words but also in such urgent assistance with weapons."