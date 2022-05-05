Zelensky has launched global fundraising platform for Ukraine United24

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has initiated the creation of the global project United24, which aims to unite people from around the world in their desire to help our country.

As noted, the first component of United24 is a platform of the same name to raise funds in support of Ukraine. The main goal is to increase the amount of donations for the benefit of our state, to ensure the efficiency and transparency of their distribution.

"Today, Ukraine's attention is focused on the world. Our brave struggle against a much larger invader who invaded our land to destroy us, our European values, and instead receives a strong rebuff, inspires people in many countries. Foreign governments support Ukraine in this struggle, providing military, humanitarian and political assistance.

Ordinary citizens help our immigrants fleeing the war - open the doors of their homes to Ukrainians, share bread and clothes, teach our children. Citizens of different countries around the world come to the squares of their cities with blue and yellow flags to express support for Ukrainians, and constantly ask: how else can we help? "- said the Ukrainian head of state.

According to the President, the United24 project allows everyone to join in supporting Ukraine and provide real assistance to Ukrainian citizens affected by this unjust war.

"Everyone can make a donation in one click from any country. It can be individual conscious citizens, entrepreneurs and large technology corporations. We are fighting the enemy every day, fighting for the values ​​of freedom and democracy, and United24 will become that digital a service that will unite the entire civilized world to support Ukraine, "Zelensky said.

It is also reported that United24 aims to unite the world to support Ukraine - from governments to international foundations, from industrial giants to fashion brands, from movie and music stars to public and political figures, as well as citizens from around the world.

The task of the United24 fundraising platform is to become the main window for collecting charitable donations in support of our state. Assistance will be distributed in three areas: defense and demining, humanitarian and medical assistance, and reconstruction of Ukraine.

All funds will be directed to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine assigned to the relevant ministries. Fundraising reports will be provided to the NBU every 24 hours. The ministries will report on the appointment and distribution of funds once a week.

The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Infrastructure are responsible for the effective use of donations. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has been appointed responsible for United24's activities by the government.

Deloitte Ukraine, a consulting and auditing company that is part of the international Deloitte network, is joining the United24 platform. One of the world's top industry leaders in the "big four" audit firms will review the consolidated report of all ministries on a quarterly basis.

The initiative team will provide constant coverage of reporting both on the United24 platform and on the official pages of the initiative on social networks.

Other projects and programs will soon be added to the United24 fundraising platform.