ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8854 visitors online
News Video War
3 423 7

By May 9 "bombing" is intensified, for night - some wounded, lot of damage, - Kim. VIDEO

The Mykolaiv area was intensively fired on the night of May 5.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim declared it, transferring the Censor.NET

"Tonight they bombed all night until May 9 everything is intensified. As of 10:30, there are no casualties, several wounded. A lot of material damage. We will survive, the main thing is that there are no casualties," he said.

See more: Russian occupiers' fire at liberated villages of Mykolayevshchina and Kherson region: one is lost, six are wounded, - operational command "South". PHOTO

Kim noted that the rhetoric of the Russians had changed: they had forgotten that they were going to "liberate Russian-speakers" - now they need to "just kill Ukrainians".

Author: 

Mykolayiv (411) Mykolayivska region (498) Vitaliy Kym (108)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 