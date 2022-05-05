By May 9 "bombing" is intensified, for night - some wounded, lot of damage, - Kim. VIDEO
The Mykolaiv area was intensively fired on the night of May 5.
The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim declared it, transferring the Censor.NET
"Tonight they bombed all night until May 9 everything is intensified. As of 10:30, there are no casualties, several wounded. A lot of material damage. We will survive, the main thing is that there are no casualties," he said.
Kim noted that the rhetoric of the Russians had changed: they had forgotten that they were going to "liberate Russian-speakers" - now they need to "just kill Ukrainians".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password