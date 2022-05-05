By May 9 "bombing" is intensified, for night - some wounded, lot of damage, - Kim. VIDEO

The Mykolaiv area was intensively fired on the night of May 5.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim declared it

"Tonight they bombed all night until May 9 everything is intensified. As of 10:30, there are no casualties, several wounded. A lot of material damage. We will survive, the main thing is that there are no casualties," he said.

Kim noted that the rhetoric of the Russians had changed: they had forgotten that they were going to "liberate Russian-speakers" - now they need to "just kill Ukrainians".