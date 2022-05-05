Shmygal and Morawiecki signed memorandum

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki signed a memorandum of cooperation.

According to Censor.NET, Denys Shmygal reports about it on his Facebook page.

"He thanked us for the significant financial assistance to our country and comprehensive support, including weapons. Discussed the possibility of increasing exports from Ukraine. Russia's blockade of Ukrainian seaports could lead to a global food crisis. The main issues of our meeting are the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. In the future, this should become a new model of world security so that the aggressor knows that all his assets will be confiscated and transferred to the affected country.

