Steinmeier and Zelensky eliminate "misunderstandings from the past" in telephone conversation

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

According to the Federal President's Office, a "misunderstanding from the past" was resolved during the 45-minute conversation. The President of Germany assured Ukraine of full support.

It will be recalled that in mid-April Steinmeier intended to visit Kyiv together with the presidents of the Baltic states and Poland, but, according to him, received a signal that such a visit was undesirable on the part of official Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that neither he nor his Office had received an official request for a visit by the Federal President of Germany to Ukraine.