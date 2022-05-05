ENG
News
Steinmeier and Zelensky eliminate "misunderstandings from the past" in telephone conversation

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the Federal President's Office, a "misunderstanding from the past" was resolved during the 45-minute conversation. The President of Germany assured Ukraine of full support.

Read more: German government has decided to supply Ukraine with self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitz 2000, - Welt

It will be recalled that in mid-April Steinmeier intended to visit Kyiv together with the presidents of the Baltic states and Poland, but, according to him, received a signal that such a visit was undesirable on the part of official Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that neither he nor his Office had received an official request for a visit by the Federal President of Germany to Ukraine.

