German government has decided to supply Ukraine with self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitz 2000, - Welt

The German government has decided to supply Ukraine with self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitz 2000 from the Bundeswehr. Berlin will supply seven systems of armored artillery.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, it is said in the material of Welt.

According to the publication, the political decision of the Chancellery and the Ministry of Defense of Germany was made contrary to the Board of Governors of the Bundeswehr. They pointed out that only about 40 of the 119 Panzerhaubitzen 2000s in the Bundeswehr's service were serviceable and indispensable for their own needs.

The use of weapons with a sophisticated digital fire control system for Ukraine is also being questioned. The government has ignored these fears, although one of its political maxims is not to weaken the Bundeswehr and its ability to form alliances by supplying arms to Ukraine.

Panzerhaubitzen 2000 is a heavy artillery gun that can fire at a distance of up to 40 kilometers.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained that he did not consider it possible to be guided by ratings in matters of war and peace, and reiterated that caution was due to the fact that his government feared the start of NATO war with Russia.