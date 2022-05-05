ENG
News War
2 910 13

Zelenskyi discussed with Johnson issue of defense support for Ukraine

джонсон,зеленський

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed the issues of defence support of our country with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson over the phone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's Twitter.

"I am in constant contact with Prime Minister Borys Johnson. I thanked him today for addressing the Verkhovna Rada. They also discussed future joint international legal measures and events. They touched upon some issues of Ukraine's defence support," Zelensky wrote.

UK (1204) Zelenskyi (6669) Boris Johnson (141)
