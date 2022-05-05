Spain court released Sharii on bail

A Spanish court has released pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Sharii, detained on Wednesday, on bail.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Europeiska Pravda with reference to El Pais.

Sharii, who has lived for many years in the Spanish coastal municipality of Roda de Bera (Tarragona), was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

Agents of the National Police Corps (KNP) executed an arrest warrant issued by the Kyiv authorities, which are investigating him for "treason" and "incitement to hatred." Ukraine accuses Sharii of having been in Russia's service since 2014.

On Thursday, a court agreed to release him until Ukraine requested his extradition.

The head of the investigative court, Jose Luis Calama, forbade Sharii from leaving Spain, confiscated his passport and ordered him to appear twice a month in the court closest to his home.

These measures will be suspended for a month if Kyiv "does not officially submit a request for extradition." The prosecutor's office also asked for his temporary release.

