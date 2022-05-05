Russian occupiers shell Donetsk: 25 civilians wounded today

As a result of the shelling of Donetsk region, 25 civilians were injured.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenkо, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 5, 25 people were injured by a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk. We also managed to clarify information about one wounded in Lyman and two people who died earlier - in Chasovy Yar and Novomykhailivka.





In addition, one person wounded in Luhansk region died in Bakhmut. Another 5 wounded in Luhansk region received medical care in Bakhmut.

The exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot yet be determined," the report reads.

