Due to Russian aggression, Ukraine has almost no treatment for cancer patients - Zelensky

The Russian occupants have caused a catastrophic situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with access to medical services and medicines; people lack the essentials.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a charity evening Brave Ukraine, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine in the East and South, the situation with access to medical services and medicines is devastating, even the simplest medicines are absent. Russia has brought such problems to Ukraine and Europe that we could not have imagined just a few months ago - this is the almost total lack of treatment for cancer patients, this is extremely difficult or completely absent access to insulin for diabetic patients, this is the inability to perform surgeries. This is even a simple lack of antibiotics," said the Head of State.

Also, according to Zelensky, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have destroyed or damaged almost 400 health facilities, namely hospitals, maternity hospitals, outpatient clinics, etc.

