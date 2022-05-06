Russian frigate is burning near Zmiinyi Island

According to preliminary data, it was hit by the Ukrainian anti-ship cruise missile "Neptune".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Dumska".

A Russian frigate is burning near Zmiinyi (updated). The explosion with subsequent combustion occurred aboard the Russian frigate project 11356P type "Burevisnyk", which is located near the Zmiinyi island.

Now enemy aircraft are circling over this area of ​​the Black Sea, and rescue ships have come to the aid of the ship from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary information, the ship was hit by the Ukrainian anti-ship missile "Neptune".

It is not yet clear which of the three frigates of this type, which is part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was damaged.