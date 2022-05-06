US intelligence helped Ukraine to sink "Moskvu", NYT said

The United States provided Ukraine with intelligence that helped hit the Russian cruiser "Moskva" - the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by senior US officials in the NYT

The NYT writes that immediately after the strike, representatives of the Biden administration "scrupulously kept silent", refusing to confirm even the fact of the strike on "Moskva". But in recent days, US officials have confirmed that data from US intelligence sources were provided to Ukraine a few hours before the launch of the Neptune missiles.

Officials declined to say what information was provided.

An American official said that Ukrainians asked Americans about a ship sailing in the Black Sea south of Odesa. The states identified him as "Moscow" and confirmed his whereabouts. As a result, Ukrainian forces aimed at the ship and struck without the knowledge of the United States.

At the same time, according to one official, "the information goes beyond a simple report on the ship's location in the Black Sea."

According to other officials, there is no certainty that Ukraine could have hit the ship without US help.

