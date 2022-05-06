ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7674 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
57 344 197

On May 9, Russia will officially declare war on Ukraine, - Shmygal

путин,путін

On May 9, the Russian Federation intends to officially declare war on Ukraine. The final decision on this has yet to be made by Putin.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal stated this following the results of the international donors' conference in support of Ukraine in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

"According to the partner intelligence services, Russia has the following intentions: to declare a full-fledged war on May 9. Such talks, we understand that there are, such opportunities are being discussed in the top political leadership, according to partner intelligence services," he said.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian government noted that the final decision on declaring war has yet to be made by Russian President Putin.

Watch more: 15-year-old girl with shot legs took 4 adults by car from Popasna to Bakhmut, two of whom were seriously injured. VIDEO

Author: 

Putin (3352) Russia (12041) Denys Shmyhal (684)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 