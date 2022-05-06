On May 9, Russia will officially declare war on Ukraine, - Shmygal

On May 9, the Russian Federation intends to officially declare war on Ukraine. The final decision on this has yet to be made by Putin.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal stated this following the results of the international donors' conference in support of Ukraine in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

"According to the partner intelligence services, Russia has the following intentions: to declare a full-fledged war on May 9. Such talks, we understand that there are, such opportunities are being discussed in the top political leadership, according to partner intelligence services," he said.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian government noted that the final decision on declaring war has yet to be made by Russian President Putin.

