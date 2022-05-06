Puppet "DPR" and "LPR" appointed their ambassadors to Russia

Terrorists of the DPR and LPR have announced the appointment of "ambassadors" to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Meduza.

Olga Makeeva, a deputy of the DPR People's Council, has been appointed Ambassador to the Russian Federation from the DPR.

Pasichnyk's adviser Rodion Myroshnyk, who had previously been involved by the occupiers in the Tripartite Contact Group for the settlement of the Donbas conflict, became the ambassador of the Luhansk People's Republic to Russia.

Read more: Ukrainians urged not to ignore air alarm on May 8 and 9