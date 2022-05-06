Biden will sign Lend-Lease Act on May 9 - mass media

U.S. President Joe Biden may sign the Lend-Lease bill for Ukraine on May 9.

This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh of the "Voice of America", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki: Joe Biden plans to sign the Lend-Lease bill for Ukraine on Monday, May 9," the report reads.

Read more: More than 90% of howitzers promised by U.S. authorities have already been transferred to AFU - CNN