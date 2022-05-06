AFU has tactical success in Kharkiv and Kherson directions, - OP
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have tactical success in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions.
This was stated by Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, during the briefing, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"Our troops have advanced a little in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions ... There we have a tactical success and a bright example of liberating our land from the enemy. This tactical success, under certain conditions, can turn into operational success and help our troops fighting to the south," Arestovych said.
