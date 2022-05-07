Biden announced new package of military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has confirmed information about a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Biden's Twitter.

The statement reads: "Today, the United States continues to strongly support the brave people of Ukraine who are defending their country.

I am announcing another security package that will provide Ukraine with additional artillery ammunition, radar, and other equipment. "

The White House website reports that the previous package of military aid has almost exhausted itself financially, which is why Biden decided on new aid.

"US support, along with contributions from allies and partners, has been crucial in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and thwart Putin's military goals in Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

The Biden administration also says the United States must continue to support the "next phase of the war."

It is also noted that "Congress (USA - ed.) Must quickly provide the requested funding to Ukraine."

