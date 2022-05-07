"This is slap in face to Ukraine and Ukrainian people", - Ambassador of Ukraine on ban on Ukrainian symbols at events on May 8-9 in Berlin

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk was outraged by the ban on Ukrainian symbols at events on May 8-9 in Berlin.

This, according to Censor.NET, reports RND.

"We are shocked that the Berlin police banned the carrying of flags associated with Ukraine on May 8 and 9," Melnyk said.

"This is a slap in the face to Ukraine and a slap in the face to the Ukrainian people," the ambassador continued.

"It is forbidden to carry the Ukrainian flag in the capital, as well as the Russian one, under which the worst war crimes are committed day and night against the civilian Ukrainian population and tens of thousands of Ukrainians, women, and children killed in cold blood. This is a huge scandal. This not only indicates a lack of tact but also a catastrophic political decision," Melnyk said.

According to him, against this background, all assurances of solidarity with Ukraine are just empty phrases.

According to the ambassador, one can understand the efforts of the police to ensure security, but the fact that the victim and the perpetrators are equated is "simply outrageous."

Melnik called on Berlin Mayor Francisco Giffi and Interior Senator Iris Spranger to "immediately reverse this dubious decision".

