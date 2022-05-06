Zelensky invited Scholz and Steinmeier to come to Kyiv on May 9

The Ukrainian side invited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay a visit to Kyiv.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Chancellor Scholz has been invited to Kyiv, the invitation remains valid. He could take this powerful political step by coming here on May 9. I will not explain, I think you have to understand why. Sometimes in history we have to take certain steps for our unity. , even if there is some coolness in the relationship," Zelensky said.

The President also said that he had talked to Steinmeier yesterday and also invited him.

"I passed the invitation to the chancellor through him. Ukraine is especially open during the war. You can come at any time," Zelensky added.

