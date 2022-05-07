Occupiers are intensifying filtration measures in Kherson region
In the Kherson region, the Russian military is stepping up filtering measures - "cleansing" the area of people who threaten the occupation regime.
The first deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council Yury Sobolevsky reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"The measures aimed at clearing the region of people who threaten the occupation regime continue to increase. The number of checkpoints is increasing, and mobile groups of orcs are changing locations daily for population checks. They are checking documents and searching not only vehicles, but also selective cyclists, passers-by, and public transport, "Sobolevsky said.
Searches and kidnappings don't stop, he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password