Occupiers are intensifying filtration measures in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the Russian military is stepping up filtering measures - "cleansing" the area of ​​people who threaten the occupation regime.

The first deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council Yury Sobolevsky reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The measures aimed at clearing the region of people who threaten the occupation regime continue to increase. The number of checkpoints is increasing, and mobile groups of orcs are changing locations daily for population checks. They are checking documents and searching not only vehicles, but also selective cyclists, passers-by, and public transport, "Sobolevsky said.

Searches and kidnappings don't stop, he said.

Russian Army (9317) Khersonska region (2133)
