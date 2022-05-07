Svyatoslav Stetsenko, founder of Ukrainian Legion, died in war with Russia

Sviatoslav Stetsenko, the founder of the military-patriotic organization "Ukrainian Legion", died in the war with the Russian occupiers.

The lawyer Vitaly Kolomiets reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"A man of honor, an idealist, a warrior! The long-term engine of the struggle of Ukrainians for the right to armed defense! We will continue and finish our work," he wrote.

Colonel of the Armed Forces Reserve Svyatoslav Stetsenko "Shepherd" was an apologist for the armed self-defense of Ukrainians. During the Maidan, he headed the Public Guard of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. After the start of the war with Russia in 2014, he became one of the founders of the CO "Ukrainian Legion", later he was an instructor, one of the active participants in the "Movement for Territorial Defense of Ukraine".

Watch more: Defenders of Ukraine destroyed enemy boat "Serna". VIDEO

With the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression, Svyatoslav Stetsenko joined the ranks of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of Jacob Gandziuk.