Defenders of Ukraine destroyed enemy boat "Serna". VIDEO

The boat was destroyed in the Black Sea.

The spokesman of the chairman of the Odesa regional military administration Serhii Bratchuk reported about it, Censor.NET informs. .

"An enemy boat like Serna was destroyed in the Black Sea. Thank you to the Armed Forces!" he wrote.

The Serna project landing craft is a series of Russian high-speed airborne landing craft. Boats are designed to land on the unequipped shore or remove from it combat tracked, wheeled and other military equipment weighing up to 45 tons, as well as advanced landing units with weapons (92 people) at a high speed of 30 knots. Belong to ships of the 4th rank.

