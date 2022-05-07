Ukrainian soldiers restrain enemy near Izium: report from front. VIDEO

The third separate tank brigade and the Volunteer Battalion "ODC Karpatska Sich" are holding back the enemy's offensive near Izyum in Kharkiv region.

Dmytro Hnap's report from there was published by Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"Friends and family often ask me, 'How are you?' Thanks to Suspilne News reporters, you can see a little bit of how we are here," Hnap wrote.

See more: Russian troops launched missile strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, fire broke out on territory of lyceum, two people were killed and 9 were injured. PHOTO